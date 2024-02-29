HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of schoolchildren in Hialeah received a special surprise: they got to ride out of campus on brand-new scooters, a generous gift that came from fellow students all the way in Chicago as part of Random Acts of Kindness Month.

The recipients of kindness on wheels were a group of second graders at North Twin Lakes Elementary School in Hialeah.

Wednesday morning, the students marched in a straight line to the school’s auditorium, where each one of them got a superhero cape and a one-dollar bill.

After a fun presentation, a big surprise awaited. The stage’s blue curtain opened to reveal the surprise.

Each of the students walked away with a brand-new scooter. They even got to pick between two colors.

“I’m happy because I got something that I don’t have, and I really like this color,” said one of the students.

Random Acts of Kindness Month activities aim to teach children the importance of being kind, even when no one’s watching.

“This is a random act of kindness. Giving people things that they don’t have is nice,” said the student.

The students from Chicago made a small donation to make this surprise possible, helping Jose Fernandez, North Twin Lakes Elementary’s principal, teach these students a meaningful lesson.

“Spreading kindness is a wonderful character trait, so it’s very important for our students to understand that it is important to have, but it’s also more important to give,” he said.

Kindness is a subject that school counselor Kaylin Miller has discussed with the students.

“I went into their classrooms every day for the last week, and we talked a lot about random acts of kindness and what it means to be kind, and we did a lot of activities,” she said.

Organizers hope that with this effort, these young minds grow up to be their own kindness warriors.

“They’ve learned a lot about how it’s important to be kind, even if the other person isn’t doing something kind for us back,” said Miller.

“Because when you’re kind, they’d be kind back to you,” said another student.

The school’s staff were treated to some deep dish pizza, which was also flown in from Chicago.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.