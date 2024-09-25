CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together in Coral Gables to give a special salute to a local World War II veteran ahead of his centennial celebration, and he’s being honored for all his service and sacrifice.

Surrounded by family members on Wednesday, Norton Pallot proudly wore his red, white and blue.

“Surprised,” he said.

Pallot was given gifts by The Last Patrol, a nonprofit organization who recognizes the sacrifices of our heroes.

“I’ve got a set of dog tags here for you,” said Claude Schmid from The Last Patrol.

Schmid said its important to celebrate these veterans while there’s still time.

“He’s a World War II veteran, so there’s fewer and fewer left in our country, so when we find one, we try to go out of our way to honor them,” he said.

The AccentCare Hospice team also paid tribute to the honoree.

“We try really hard to make sure that our team recognizes patients that deserve it,” said Corey Stepeck with AccentCare.

“Because, as you saw already, he is a very humble guy,” said Sandra with AccentCare.

The vet called the get-together “delightful.”

Pallot, who is turning 100 in November, was drafted in 1942 and bravely served the United States during World War II.

His sister, Barbara Katzen, said she remembers it like it was yesterday.

“We were worried, sure, because it wasn’t like today, where it was covered every night in the news. We’d sit by the radio,” she said.

Katzen said she was constantly worried about her brother

“i was proud. Very proud,” she said.

Pallot’s family said he was always dedicated to saving lives

“When the war was over, he actually went to the places where the prisoners of war were and let them out,” said his daughter, Laurie Pallot.

Pallot vividly remembering one woman he helped.

“She was in charge of housekeeping,” he said.

“That, he said, was the hardest things, to see people in that condition being, you know, basically starved,” said Laurie.

Now, a man is being honored for his love toward others as well as his love for this country.

“He’s my hero,” said his wife, Glorida Pallot.

Pallot said his secret to life is to keep moving.

