(WSVN) - Millions of Floridians were impacted by Hurricane Milton, in an effort to come to their aid, law enforcement agencies are teaming up with local businesses and non-profits for hurricane relief.

It’s a collaborative effort to offer support to those dealing with aftermath of Milton and they are encouraging members of the community to donate to the cause.

Acceptable donations include new generators, construction materials, professional first aid kits, baby necessities, canned foods, unopened pet food, and hygiene kits.

Clothing or used items aren’t accepted.

If you would like to donate below is a list of select locations and times:

Donations can be dropped off on Oct. 14th & 15th at Aventura mall between 6a.m. and 10 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off on Oct. 16th & 17th at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Donations will be delivered to Northwest Florida and surrounding areas.

