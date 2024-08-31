SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Manatees met on the shore of Sunny Isles Beach, drawing curious beachgoers.

Officials believe the herd of gentle giants spotted on Friday were there for mating season.

Cellphone video showed beachgoers with their phones out as they recorded from a safe distance from the marine mammals.

Police and ocean rescue in the area ensured the sea cows were undisturbed by beachgoers.

After some time, the manatees made their way back out into the ocean.

