NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested in Northeast Miami-Dade after she tried to torch a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office station, authorities said.

As reported by The Miami Herald, Miami Beach resident Towana Findlay was arrested after she allegedly filled a plastic jug with gasoline and attempted to set fire to MDSO’s Northside Station.

According to the Herald, she poured the gas on the floor and lit it on fire before she was taken into custody.

Findlay is charged with arson, along with 11 counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

She is being held without bond.

