MIAMI (WSVN) - Vice President JD Vance is set to attend a private event in Miami Beach on Wednesday prompting area road closures, according to the Miami Herald.

Secret Service and Miami Beach Police officials said there will be intermittent closures throughout the morning as agents and officers from the Cities of Miami and Miami Beach conduct its operation along the Venetian Causeway.

The causeway will then be shut down at Venetian Way and West San Marino Drive between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Wednesday afternoon.

While White House officials have not confirmed Vance’s trip, the vice president is also reportedly attending a private fundraising event in Naples earlier in the day.

Venetian Islands residents and drivers should be prepared to work around the closures throughout the day.

