MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Attorney Steven Meiner, the recently elected mayor of Miami Beach, is reportedly under investigation over allegations of sexual harassment while working at the Miami Securities and Exchange Commission offices.

The investigation, reported by The Miami Herald on Friday, comes months after Meiner won the race to become Miami Beach mayor on a platform of ethics and public safety.

“Protecting our residents, reducing crime, a safer city,” he said after the results of the Nov. 21 runoff election were confirmed.

Now the Brooklyn, New York, native is dealing with old allegations and what appears to be a current into his conduct at the Miami SEC offices, where he is also employed as as attorney.

The Miami Herald reported the SEC’s human resources officials from Washington, D.C., are interviewing Meiner’s current and former co-workers about sexual harassment claims made against the married mayor, allegations that preceded his mayoral win.

7News reached out to the SEC to confirm the report. A representative from the federal agency told us they don’t comment on personnel matters.

Before Friday’s article, the Herald reported on alleged unwanted sexual advances made by Meiner to co-workers. The Nov. 17 article provided one attorney’s account, alleging that Meiner walked into her office in 2016, looking for something more than just co-worker status.

The article states Meiner “wished to get an apartment to carry on an affair with her, triggering an internal review.”

In a separate claim, another woman alleges that as a law student and a former intern, she kept being asked out by Meiner, and was told she was “beautiful and smart” before having to send “several very direct texts reminding him he had a wife and kids and reminding him I was in a very serious relationship.”

Back in November, 7News reported Jessica Holly asked Meiner about the allegations.

“It’s a hit piece. I’ve said it’s a false story,” he said.

When asked whether there’s no truth to the allegations, Meiner replied, “No, no, no, no.”

7News reporter Sheldon Fox visited Miami Beach City Hall on Friday to interview Meiner after his office did not return 7News’ calls or text messages.

When Fox asked an employee whether there was anyone in the mayor’s office who could comment on the SEC investigation, the employee responded, “Nobody.”

When asked again whether anyone could talk to 7News, the employee replied, “Not right now.”

7News will continue to reach out to Meiner’s office for comment on the reportedly ongoing investigation.

