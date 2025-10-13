MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge gave three Miami-Dade Police officers an opportunity to defend their decision to open fire during a deadly 2019 shootout.

According to the Miami Herald, the officers were given a stand your ground hearing where evidence of the 2019 shootout at a busy Miramar intersection and the officers’ use of force will be presented.

The officers are charged with manslaughter in the death of UPS driver Frank Ordonez, who had been hijacked by jewel thieves. An innocent bystander was also shot and killed.

The hearing for the three officers will take place the week of Feb. 2.

The announcement of the hearing comes almost a month after the judge dismissed the manslaughter charge of another officer, citing immunity.

