MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson South Medical Center’s maternity ward is closing this fall, according to the Miami Herald.

In a statement, the hospital told the Herald the decision was made to “better align with the needs of the community.”

Jackson South is part of the county’s public health system, serving those regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.

