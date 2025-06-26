MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County residents seeking Section 8 housing assistance will have to continue to wait for now.

The Miami Herald is reporting the federal subsidy program, managed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is dealing with a funding shortfall, and that, combined with rising rents, prevents them from funding new applications.

That means no vouchers are currently available for the roughly 5,000 people on a waiting list.

The 20,000 individuals who are currently receiving subsidies are not affected.

