Henrietta Robinson, prominent figure in LGBT community, passes away

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A renowned figure in the LGBT community passed away Friday.

Henrietta Robinson died at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

A fixture in the nightlife community, she was considered the ”Mother of South Beach.”

She’s celebrated as one of the first transgender persons to live openly and served as a role model and inspiration.

Robinson was 79 years old.

