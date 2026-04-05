MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking public assistance in locating 29-year-old Kayla Mollins, who has been missing since April 4, 2026. Last seen in the Brickell area, Mollins was last scene wearing black overalls, black jacket and brown sandals.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to help in this critical search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org

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