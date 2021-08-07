DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of volunteers came together in Doral to provide help for Haiti, one barrel at a time.

More than 300 children and adults joined Its4TheKids Foundation to pack drum-sized barrels with food, Saturday.

The barrels were also decorated with messages before being filled to be shipped to orphanages in Haiti, including Gracious Hands in Gressier.

“With everything going on Haiti, we realized, we just can’t send food to our kids, so we decided to send food to hundreds of children to get through what is going in Haiti currently,” said Ricky Patel, CEO and founder of Its4TheKids Foundation.

The organization Drums of Hope will ensure 100 barrels reach hundreds of orphans in Haiti.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.