MIAMI (WSVN) - Soggy streets across South Florida sparked flood advisories in some areas of Miami-Dade County and led to hours-long lane closures along U.S. 1 in Miami.

The rainfall began to peter out by Thursday afternoon but not before it dumped inches of rain across the county.

Between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m, radar estimates included 5.5 inches in Sunrise Harbor, 3 inches in Key Biscayne, 3.2 inches in Coral Gables, 3.2 inches in Miami and 3.9 inches in South Miami.

Near Miami International Airport, 3.28 inches of rain were reported, a new record.

7Skyforce hovered above heavy flooding along U.S. 1 near Southwest 32nd Street in Miami. Standing water covered two northbound lanes near a McDonald’s restaurant, as drivers continued heading north on the left lane.

Further south, U.S. 1 is closed southbound near Bird Road. The floodwaters caused multiple vehicles in this area to stall out, as bumper-to-bumper southbound traffic stretched north to Interstate 95.

Among the drivers who found themselves stranded was Mike Zogby, whose SUV stalled out about a mile from his home.

“I thought I had a big enough truck,” he said. “There was a car stuck in the right, and I went through the center lane and tried to get to the left, and I got stuck, and then a third gentleman got stuck in a BMW, and he got stuck for several hours.”

Some downpours battered areas in the southern part of the county, like Cutler Bay and Homestead in the late afternoon hours. Another batch of rain pushed into Key Biscayne.

The heavy precipitation triggered multiple flood advisories, which were cancelled by 6 p.m.

Thursday evening, public works crews used pumps in an effort to drain knee-deep standing water along U.S. 1.

Hours later, some moisture began to drift inland across parts of Broward County at about 10 to 15 mph, while a swath of shower activity moved across MIA, from Liberty City to Virginia Gardens and West Miami.

A little ‘spout action off coast of Miami, FL approximately 30 minutes ago @NWSMiami #FLwx pic.twitter.com/68TCBgfIzv — NadoVision (@NadoVision) March 30, 2023

Earlier in the day, a waterspout was spotted near Fisher Island, at around 10:30 a.m.

Back on U.S. 1, the floodwaters have receded, and the roadway reopened to traffic at around 9:30 p.m.

As for Zogby, his stalled SUV was eventually pulled from the floodwaters and towed away.

