MIAMI (WSVN) - Soggy streets across South Florida have sparked flood advisories in some areas of Miami-Dade County and led to lane closures along U.S. 1 in Miami.

The rainfall has begun to peter out by Thursday afternoon but not before it dumped inches of rain, like 6.6 inches in Sunrise Harbor, 5 inches in Key Biscayne, 4.1 inches in Coral Gables and 3.5 inches in Coconut Grove.

In Miami, 3.38 inches of rain were reported, a new record.

7Skyforce hovered above heavy flooding along U.S. 1 near Southwest 32nd Street in Miami. Standing water covered two northbound lanes, as drivers continued heading north on the left lane.

Further south, U.S. 1 is closed southbound near Bird Road. The floodwaters caused multiple vehicles in this area to stall out.

Some downpours continue to batter areas in the southern part of the county, like Cutler Bay and Homestead. Another batch of rain is pushing into Key Biscayne.

The heavy precipitation has triggered multiple flood advisories. One extends south to the Florida Turnpike and Southwest 117th Avenue, near Kendale Lakes, all the way north to the Dolphin Expressway, near Miami International Airport, until 5:45 p.m.

A second advisory near Gables by the Sea, extending south to Pinecrest, was set to expire at 4:15 p.m., as was a third advisory in areas of Coral Gables and South Miami.

Earlier in the day, a waterspout was spotted near Fisher Island, at around 10:30 a.m.

A little ‘spout action off coast of Miami, FL approximately 30 minutes ago @NWSMiami #FLwx pic.twitter.com/68TCBgfIzv — NadoVision (@NadoVision) March 30, 2023 Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.