Heavy rains prompt street flood advisory for parts of South Florida

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Hurricane season is a few weeks away, and yet many areas around South Florida are experiencing bouts of heavy rainfall, prompting a street flood advisory.

The torrential rain caused a major accident involving a tractor-trailer on the Turnpike in Miami-Dade near Northwest 137th Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m., Friday, which closed down most lanes to southbound traffic.

Drivers experienced similar rainy conditions on highways across South Florida.

Heavy rains poured down on Aventura, while drivers in Miami took things slow while driving on wet roads.

Fort Lauderdale experienced more of the same as residents faced a wet start to the weekend.

Meanwhile, Opa-Locka received several inches of rainfall, flooding a parking lot behind a shopping complex.

A street flood advisory has been issued for north Miami-Dade and south Broward Counties, which will be in effect until 1:45 p.m., Friday.

