MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) — Excessive rainfall caused flooding and damaged power lines in South Florida.

On Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade was hit with a downpour after clouds drifted past the area.

Video from North Bay Village showed pools of water already forming on residential streets.

Low-lying and poor-drainage neighborhoods are expected to experience minor flooding.

Officials said between one and two inches of rain has already fallen. An additional inch is expected to rain over the county.

As a result of the heavy rain, the National Weather Services has issued a street flood advisory in Miami Beach, Surfside, North Bay Village North Miami, Harbor Islands, and Bal Harbour until 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Experts urge residents to be aware of their surroundings and turn around in their vehicles if they encounter flooded roads as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

