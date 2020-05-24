Heavy rains dampen holiday weekend plans across South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Soggy weather is causing a weekend washout in parts of South Florida ahead of Memorial Day.

Residents dealing with heavy downpours on Sunday said this is not the holiday celebration they were hoping for.

“It’s kind of a downer when it rains the day before Memorial Day,” said a man.

The rain led some residents to cancel plans to go on the water, days before many beaches in South Florida are set to reopen.

“I was expecting to have a beach day. Well, no beach, actually, but a boat day, enjoy brunch day, but now it’s raining, and here we are,” said Alexandra Cherry.

A strong storm surge kept crowds away along Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale. City leaders approved the closure of one traffic lane to promote social distancing and allow restaurants to have more dining space.

Brent Lahaye, who owns Noodles Panini on Las Olas, lamented the slow traffic.

“Right now, it’s kind of slow,” he said.

Lahaye said the wet weather, along with the coronavirus pandemic, has cost him half his earnings.

“It’s been raining all day, and the traffic is kind of slow today,” he said.

Wet and windy weather also buffeted Fort Lauderdale Beach.

It was also a gray and rainy Sunday for residents in Miami-Dade County.

Cameras showed a downpour along Biscayne Boulevard and street flooding in Sunny Isles Beach.

But despite the disappointing drenching, some said it won’t rain on their parade.

“It’s raining, and it doesn’t really matter, and you can have a great time,” said Brooke Whittman. “It’s Fort Lauderdale; things are still open. Just have a good time.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.