MIAMI (WSVN) - Heavy rains have led to heavy street flooding in parts of Miami-Dade County in the middle of rush hour.

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a flash flood warning that is set to expire at 5:45 p.m., as well as two flood advisories, one along the coast set to expire at 6 p.m. and another in Southern Miami-Dade set to expire at 6:15 p.m.

It was a washout in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, as drivers carefully navigated the drenched streets.

Near downtown Miami, the downpours wreaked havoc for drivers near a construction site.

Meteorologists said the precipitation in the area is not over yet. More storm systems will be moving in from the West Coast on Thursday evening.

