Heavy rains cause flooding in parts of NE Miami-Dade, Hallandale Beach

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drenching afternoon downpours flooded roads and caused traffic headaches in parts of South Florida ahead of what turned out to be a wet and windy Friday night.

Numerous flood advisories have since expired, and the worst of the precipitation has subsided.

However, 7News cameras were still able to capture receding ankle-deep water near the corner of Northeast 11th Street and 26th Avenue, in Northeast Miami-Dade, near Aventura, just after 10 p.m.

A cellphone photo captured a car driving through the same heavily flooded area, Friday afternoon.

Floodwaters were still pushing against some area homes and flooded backyards.

The roadway never closed to traffic, and cars are able to drive through it.

In Hallandale Beach, the parking lot of a shopping plaza near Northeast 12th Avenue resembled a small lake. A driver was seen trying to drive through the least flooded part in an effort to exit the parking lot.

More than three inches of rain were reported in Aventura, and 2.65 inches were reported in North Miami Beach.

Low visibility and even some fog were also reported Friday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported.

Breezy weather is expected to linger in South Florida throughout the weekend, with risk of high rip currents, as well as high surf, especially in Broward County. Swimming is not recommended.

