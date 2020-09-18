Heavy rains cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - The skies opened up across South Florida, bringing heavy flooding to parts of Miami-Dade County.

Heavy downpours fell over downtown Miami, Friday afternoon.

Video posted by Only in Dade captured extensive flooding along Biscayne Boulevard near the AmericanAirlines Arena.

The floodwaters brought traffic to a standstill at the height of rush hour.

Streets were swamped in parts of the county, causing drivers to slow down and navigate through more than a foot of water.

7SkyForce captured a wall of dark clouds blanketing the downtown Miami area, where just over an inch of rain fell.

Hialeah and Fisher Island each saw about a half inch of rain.

Most of that precipitation has since moved off shore.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.