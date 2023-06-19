MIAMI (WSVN) - Several areas in South Florida were hit with flooding due to heavy rains, causing difficulties for drivers and prompting officials to take precautionary measures.

Monday marked a soggy start to the work week as rain poured down, reducing visibility on the roads. It is a well-known fact among Floridians that rainfall often leads to localized flooding.

In an abundance of caution, officials made the decision to close the Biscayne Boulevard ramp, which heads east onto the MacArthur Causeway, due to flooding concerns. This closure aims to ensure the safety of motorists.

Additionally, authorities issued a warning to drivers that if the rain persists and continues to create hazardous conditions, sections of Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast 11th Street and 13th Street may be closed as well.

To avoid disruptions and potential hazards, authorities are urging drivers to seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.