MIAMI (WSVN) - Several areas in South Florida were hit with flooding due to heavy rains, causing difficulties for drivers and prompting officials to take precautionary measures.

Monday marked a soggy start to the work week as rain poured down, reducing visibility on the roads. It is a well-known fact among Floridians that rainfall often leads to localized flooding.

In an abundance of caution, officials made the decision to close the Biscayne Boulevard ramp, which heads east onto the MacArthur Causeway, due to flooding concerns. This closure aims to ensure the safety of motorists.

Additionally, authorities issued a warning to drivers that if the rain persists and continues to create hazardous conditions, sections of Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast 11th Street and 13th Street may be closed as well.

Tuesday started off drier in parts of South Florida but now residents like Stephanie Conte are evaluating the damage inside their homes.

“I have no place to go, it happened too late in the day, I don’t know what’s next,” said Conte.

Lighting strikes were seen all around, even striking a man who was hospitalized.

“He fell, and we were just like Oh! My god and that was it and we called 911 so we were on the phone call, several people were calling 911, starting to make sure he was okay, and prior to the ambulance getting here, he actually was responsive,” said Lorenzo Robertson, Event Organizer.

To avoid disruptions and potential hazards, authorities are urging drivers to avoid high flood areas.

