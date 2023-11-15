FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday night delivered a deluge across South Florida, causing traffic chaos, flooded streets, and stranded cars spanning 25 blocks from Fort Lauderdale to Pompano Beach.

Officials caution that this downpour is just a prelude to a forecasted stretch of wet weather in the coming days. Meteorologists predict some areas might see up to 8 inches of rainfall.

“It was insane. I was driving to my business because the water was rippling inside the front door,” Bianca Pandolfo.

In Fort Lauderdale’s Edgewood neighborhood, where flooding occurred last April, Greg Brandenburg is bracing for the worst.

“It’s just so much rain that we’ve had this year, it’s crazy,” he said.

Authorities have strategically placed three temporary pumps in Edgewood and River Oaks to mitigate potential high water issues.

Similar precautions are underway in Hollywood, where pumps are being tested following East Hollywood’s flooding in April.

Miami is taking proactive measures, with crews actively clearing storm drains to ensure smooth water flow. Pompano Beach is following suit in their area.

Adding to the challenge, South Florida will contend with king tides this week.

“I’m not worried like I said, I have been here awhile,” said Pat Zizlsperger, a Hollywood resident.

Fort Lauderdale officials stress the importance of preparedness, with police officers and fire rescue crews on standby ready to help.

As the forecast signals more rain ahead, residents are urged to stay vigilant and make necessary preparations.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.