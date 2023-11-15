FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Following Tuesday night’s weather, South Florida faces another weather challenge with a wet and windy Wednesday ahead. Flooded streets, heavy rainfall, and persistent winds are expected over the next 24 hours.

According to 7News meteorologists, Fort Lauderdale saw up to 7 inches of rain Tuesday and set a record with 2.75 inches measured on Wednesday. The cause? A slow-moving, non-tropical low over the Gulf and a warm front lifting north, ushering in abundant tropical moisture.

Rounds of rain are forecasted, escalating to widespread rain and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into tonight. Storms are expected to linger into Thursday morning, with gradual clearing anticipated by the afternoon.

A flood watch is in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward through Thursday morning, emphasizing the risk of flooding in low-lying areas. Additionally, a wind advisory is issued for Coastal Miami-Dade and Broward through Thursday 1 p.m., cautioning residents about wind gusts up to 40 mph along the coast.

Officials caution that this downpour is just a prelude to a forecasted stretch of wet weather in the coming days.

“It was insane. I was driving to my business because the water was rippling inside the front door,” Bianca Pandolfo, a Fort Lauderdale resident.

In Fort Lauderdale’s Edgewood neighborhood, where flooding occurred last April, Greg Brandenburg is bracing for the worst.

“It’s just so much rain that we’ve had this year, it’s crazy,” he said.

Flooding poses a significant threat, with anticipated rainfall ranging from 3 to 8 inches and isolated totals exceeding 10 inches. Authorities have strategically placed three temporary pumps in Edgewood and River Oaks to mitigate potential high water issues.

Similar precautions are underway in Hollywood, where pumps are being tested following East Hollywood’s flooding in April.

Miami is taking proactive measures, with crews actively clearing storm drains to ensure smooth water flow. Pompano Beach is following suit in their area.

Adding to the challenge, South Florida will contend with king tides this week.

“I’m not worried like I said, I have been here awhile,” said Pat Zizlsperger, a Hollywood resident.

Fort Lauderdale officials stress the importance of preparedness, with police officers and fire rescue crews on standby ready to help.

A Gale Warning has been predicted for Wednesday afternoon for east coast waters. Additionally, a High Surf Advisory is in effect for the east coast, warning of breaking waves reaching 6 to 10 feet.

As the forecast signals more rain ahead, residents are urged to stay vigilant and make necessary preparations.

