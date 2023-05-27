SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy rains caused extensive flooding across parts of South Florida to flood, causing a parking lot in Southwest Miami-Dade to resemble a lake.

Friday’s downpours flooded a shopping plaza near Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue.

“Yesterday was the worst, and today was just like yesterday,” said driver Joseph Russ.

Jan Carlos Gomez, who owns 7 Maravillas food truck, shot cellphone video of the rising floodwaters from inside his vehicle.

“I got to work at around 12. Out of nowhere, it started raining,” he said. “Even the trash can was floating everywhere in the parking lot.”

Gomez said that the rain slowed down his business a bit.

“Most of the people complain about the flooding,” he said. “You can see the streets, it was pretty bad, so people don’t want to drive like that.”

Cellphone video also showed a waterspout off Islamorada.

Back in Southwest Miami-Dade, the standing water made it tricky for drivers to get through.

“You always see crazy drivers when it rains,” Russ said. “But everybody, they’ll be cautious. Everybody takes their time.”

But South Florida drivers know what to do to avoid any issues.

“Take my time, take my time,” Russ said.

Fortunately, the waters started to recede.

This type of flooding is something that people in the area are used to.

“If you see the Weather app, it says 50% chances of raining, out of nowhere, 50% compared to 100%,” Gomez said.

Authorities Friday evening cancelled a flood watch that was issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

