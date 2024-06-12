(WSVN) - The National Weather Service has extended a flood watch through Thursday evening as South Florida braces for continued heavy rainfall, which began on Tuesday and is expected to persist throughout the week.

Communities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are particularly affected by floodwaters that have already reached significant levels. Since midnight, Miami Beach has recorded 6.95 inches of rainfall, while Hallandale has seen 6.01 inches. Other notable totals include 5.02 inches in Miami Shores, 4.41 inches in North Miami, and 3.82 inches in Hollywood.

The relentless downpour has put immense pressure on the drainage systems.

A street flood advisory was issued for parts of Miami-Dade County, which include Miami and Hialeah and will remain in effect until 3:30 p.m. A flash flood warning will remain in effect until 3 p.m.

In Miami, floodwaters surged through Brickell Avenue and Southeast 14th Street, causing cars to create large wakes. The rushing water flowed down South Miami Avenue, affecting businesses such as Paperfish and Sexy Fish, with sidewalks submerged.

Pumps were seen working at 6250 Tamiami Canal Road and people were seen wearing trash bags as rain boots as they wade through water on Wednesday.

Residents in Edgewater said the roadways there flood often.

“I lost a car once there,” said a resident. “This is my second car ’cause of one my cars was parked where the flooding was happening, so like it died.”

A manhole cover was pushed up by the force of the water on Brickell Bay Drive, and another near the Brightline station in Downtown Miami experienced similar issues.

“Some of the flooding is pretty crazy. I’m not gonna lie,” said Ethan, a local resident caught in the rain with friends, who chose to brave the weather for an unusual evening activity.

In Miami Beach, the streets were heavily flooded, with areas like 71st Street, Harding Avenue, Alton Road, and 46th Street becoming impassable. One resident described seeing Corvettes almost underwater, estimating thousands of dollars in damage.

Seattle native, John Martin is visiting for a cruise and he says maneuvering the local streets weren’t easy, but he also faced some challenges at the airport.

“Yea this is crazy, I spent a lot of my life in Seattle, but we don’t get flooding like this”, said Martin. “Getting here was quiet difficult, so yesterday our flight was delayed four hours.”

Businesses in Miami Beach are facing significant cleanup costs as floodwaters continue to seep in. Sheets of rain have reduced visibility from high-rises and slowed traffic on Interstate 95 near the 836 interchange, despite pumps working in overdrive to manage the water.

“It’s a little annoying, but I mean, we will deal with it,” another resident commented on the ongoing challenges.

Due to the weather, Zoo Miami was closed early.

Due to inclement weather, Zoo Miami will be closing early today, June 12th. The safety of our visitors and animals is our top priority. Please check our website and social media for updates on operating hours. Thank you for understanding. ☔ pic.twitter.com/FmnusTEzLq — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) June 12, 2024

Over in Broward County, the National Weather Service earlier on Tuesday issued a tornado warning, which has since expired. A street flood advisory was issued for Fort Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines, which will be in effect until 2:30 p.m.

During the morning, a tree branch in Hollywood fell onto someone’s truck at the intersection of of Johnson Street and 59th Avenue.

“Heavy wind. Was a very heavy wind,” said a resident who heard the tree’s limbs fall off.

Another resident hear the commotion outside.

“I was in the bathroom getting ready to start my day and I just heard rumbling and dogs barking, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ and I a few minutes passed and I go outside and all, everything is destroyed in the backyard,” said Kristina. “It was strong, for sure. I think something must have touched down. There’s damage around the whole neighborhood, so I don’t really know. It’s isolated damage.”

In Hallandale, six inches of rain on Tuesday led to the temporary closure of Hallandale Beach Boulevard due to severe flooding. Although the avenue has since reopened, the forecast suggests more rain is on the way for South Florida residents.

Several areas were reported flooding has occurred included the following:

Northwest 27th Avenue between Broward Boulevard and Sunrise Broward.

Stirling Road east of Federal Higway in Dania Beach

1500 W. Davie Broward in the Fort Lauderdale area around St. Thomas Aquinas

1389 Riverland Road in Fort Lauderdale

800 NE 8th Street in Fort Lauderdale

State Road 84 near Southwest Fourth Avenue

Communities across South Florida are experiencing similar conditions. In Surfside, water gushed into a residential parking garage on 92nd Street and Collins Avenue.

Opa-locka saw residential streets flooded, with even a Brinks truck struggling through deep puddles. Hialeah’s mobile home community on West 29th Street was inundated, and residents had to navigate significant flooding.

Dania Beach and Hollywood also reported heavy flooding, with rain pouring down on the Turnpike and causing traffic issues on I-95 during rush hour.

Broward County officials have proactively prepared for the continued rainfall by clearing debris from storm drains to facilitate water flow.

“We know this whole week and probably on through next week, based on the forecast, we’re going to experience a lot of rain,” one official stated.

County cruise are working around the clock monitoring the drains in flood prone areas.

“We are going to different locations throughout the county that we know are prone to flooding,” said the official.

Teams have been dispatched to flood-prone locations to mitigate the impact.

Air travel in and out of South Florida is also affected by the heavy rainfalls. Planes are seen pilled up on the runway of Fort Lauderdale International Airport causing flight delays for nearly an hour and a half.

According to Flight Aware incoming planes to FLL are being held and diverted. Average wait times are roughly two hours.

At Miami International Airport, 117 flights have been delayed and 125 flights were canceled due to weather.

Travelers are strongly advised to confirm their flights with their airlines before heading to either airport.

As South Florida continues to cope with the adverse weather, residents are urged to stay safe and remain informed about the inclement weather.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.