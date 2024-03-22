(WSVN) - South Florida is experiencing severe weather on Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds rumble through parts of Miami-Dade.
7News stormtracker shows spinning arrows indicating the potential for funnel clouds that is starting to form from the Miami-Dade county line all the way into deep southern Miami-Dade.
Strong storms are expected for the rest of Friday with gusty winds.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is urging drivers to remain off the roads due to the severe weather. Those drivers that are driving are urged to drive with caution and keep a distance between the cars.
As for Broward, there is a street flood advisory for parts of the county until 4:30 p.m.
The forecast expects Miami-Dade and Broward to see two to four inches through Saturday evening. Strong winds is expected through Saturday at 8 p.m.
As for the Florida Keys, the area is expected to receive three to five inches of rain through Saturday evening.
A tornado warning for the Florida Keys between Tavanier and Islamorada has been lifted.
As of 4 p.m., pockets of heavy rain were still being monitored across the upper Keys.
All of South Florida is under a flood watch and a wind advisory.
The forecast for Saturday is expected to have downpours in the morning and then some lingering rain will stick around for the rest of the day.
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.