(WSVN) - South Florida is experiencing severe weather on Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds rumble through parts of Miami-Dade.

7News stormtracker shows spinning arrows indicating the potential for funnel clouds that is starting to form from the Miami-Dade county line all the way into deep southern Miami-Dade.

Strong storms are expected for the rest of Friday with gusty winds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is urging drivers to remain off the roads due to the severe weather. Those drivers that are driving are urged to drive with caution and keep a distance between the cars.

As we experience inclement weather, #MDFR encourages you to remain off the roads. However, if you are driving, keep caution on the road. Gusty winds may cause roads to be blocked by debris. Stay alert, avoid driving too closely to the vehicle in front of you and watch your speed. pic.twitter.com/J2Zmsm2oKC — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) March 22, 2024

As for Broward, there is a street flood advisory for parts of the county until 4:30 p.m.

The forecast expects Miami-Dade and Broward to see two to four inches through Saturday evening. Strong winds is expected through Saturday at 8 p.m.

As for the Florida Keys, the area is expected to receive three to five inches of rain through Saturday evening.

A tornado warning for the Florida Keys between Tavanier and Islamorada has been lifted.

As of 4 p.m., pockets of heavy rain were still being monitored across the upper Keys.

If you sought refuge due to the tornado warning, it is now ok to come out as the storm is no longer capable of producing a tornado. pic.twitter.com/RGPdKg2K8e — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) March 22, 2024

All of South Florida is under a flood watch and a wind advisory.

The forecast for Saturday is expected to have downpours in the morning and then some lingering rain will stick around for the rest of the day.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.