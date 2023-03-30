MIAMI (WSVN) - Periods of heavy rain have triggered flood advisories in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties and led to extensive flooding on and near Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami.

7News cameras captured standing water off Biscayne Boulevard near the exit ramp from the MacArthur Causeway, just after 10 p.m., Wednesday.

City of Miami Police officers were seen blocking part of the flooded roadway to prevent drivers from becoming stuck.

A car was seen stalled out near Northeast 11th Terrace and Biscayne.

Drivers were seen turning around in an attempt to take Northeast Second Avenue as an alternate route.

Two flood advisories remain in place in Miami-Dade: one near Miami International Airport until 11:15 p.m. and another for Miami Beach and Biscayne Bay until 11:45 p.m.

A flood advisory remains in place for Central Broward until 10:45 p.m.

The heaviest precipitation was recorded near MIA with 1.84 inches and Lauderdale Lakes with 1.80 inches.

Most of the heavy rain has since moved off shore and was heading to the Northwestern Bahamas, late Wednesday night.

