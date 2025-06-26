HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen at a UPS facility after a potential shooting in Hialeah.

Crime scene tape was seen roping off an area inside a plaza at 56th Street and East 8th Avenue around 3:30a.m. Thursday.

7Droneforce hovered over the scene, where police were seen detaining people near a black vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

It appears there’s two different areas where investigators are focusing their attention on as a red minivan was stopped outside of the fence of the sorting facility, where it appears another person was detained.

Crime scene investigators arrived, taping off a large portion of the parking lot.

During the investigation, officers were seen standing at the rear of a white sedan and unloading a gun and putting the magazine on top of the trunk.

One person, potentially connected to the apparent shooting, was taken to Jackson Memorial. The person maybe suffering from a gunshot wound, according to radio chatter.

At this time, the roadways in the area are not impacted by this investigation.

7News has reached out to officials for more information.

