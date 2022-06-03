MIAMI (WSVN) - Flooding has occurred even on regular days of rain in certain areas of Miami-Dade County. Some areas are expected to flood again after a potential tropical storm is planned to hit this weekend.

South Florida may be known for its beautiful tropical weather, but when summer comes around so does hurricane season. With expected large amounts of rain, it’s not the first time areas in Miami-Dade has seen flooding in its streets.

Images and videos from recent years show cars driving through flooded streets, stalling and being towed in deep waters. When the rain comes many stalled cars tend to follow.

As an example there was fierce flooding near the construction of Interstate 395 and the Arsht Center. People could be seen walking away from their cars in knee deep water.

Another nasty day came back in 2021, where 23rd Street got the worst of it with heavy rain east of Biscayne Boulevard, along with power outages in certain spots.

As the predicted active hurricane season and possible named storm approaches South Florida, the chances of flooding and getting wet are high.

Even earlier in the year, Brickell experienced a glimpse of what is possible this season.

“There is water splashing up against the door of the 7-Eleven,” said Andrew Hagen in a video.

It occurred on Jan. 11, in the low lying area of Southwest Ninth Street in Brickell Plaza.

On Thursday, Broward County got its share of flooding, a projection of what is expected to occur on Friday and Saturday.

For preparations of flooding in South Florida, click here.

