MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers continues to move across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade County.

A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade has been allowed to expire, but the precipitation has left standing water on major roadways in Miami.

Just before 4:15 p.m., 7News cameras captured flooding along Biscayne Boulevard, near 17th Street.

Extensive flooding has also been reported in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Cellphone video sent in to 7News captured the driver of a Porsche traveling on a sidewalk in Brickell in order to avoid the floodwaters.

The floodwaters are beginning to recede on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, but meteorologists forecast the rain to linger in the region through at least Thursday night.

