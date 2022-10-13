MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers continues to move across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade County.

A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade has been allowed to expire, but the precipitation has left standing water on major roadways in Miami.

Just before 4:15 p.m., 7News cameras captured significant flooding along Biscayne Boulevard, near 17th Street.

Drivers with their hazard lights were seen navigating the flooded roadway. Others were seen turning around rather than drive through it.

Extensive flooding has also been reported in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Cellphone video sent in to 7News captured the driver of a Porsche traveling on a sidewalk along Brickell Avenue in order to avoid the floodwaters.

7News also captured standing water in the area of Northeast 141st Street and Third Court.

The floodwaters have since receded on Biscayne Boulevard and 17th Street, but not before at least three stalled vehicles were towed away.

Miami Police tweeted that high water vehicles are helping stranded motorists.

At around 5 p.m. heavy rainfall continued to move from the Gulf of Mexico across the Florida Keys, particularly in the Lower Keys.

Meteorologists forecast the rain to linger in the region through at least Thursday night. More storms are expected to move across Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties through 10 p.m., with the threat of heavy rain and gusty winds.

