AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Heavy downpours were dumped in areas that were already saturated.

7News camera captured deep water at a gas station in Aventura, at about 186th Avenue and near Dixie Highway, Monday afternoon.

Flooding in these areas caused street closures and traffic delays.

The heavy downpours started at around 9 a.m., which led to street flood advisories for several areas in Miami-Dade County.

The South Florida rainy season is well underway.

