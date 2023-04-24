AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Heavy downpours were dumped in areas that were already saturated.

7News camera captured deep water at a gas station in Aventura, at about 186th Avenue and near Dixie Highway, Monday afternoon.

Flooding in these areas caused street closures and traffic delays.

The heavy downpours started at around 9 a.m., which led to street flood advisories for several areas in Miami-Dade County.

The South Florida rainy season is well underway.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox