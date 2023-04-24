AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Heavy downpours were dumped in areas that have been already saturated by days of rain.

As a precaution, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, Monday afternoon, for all of Broward County and northward into Central Florida.

The thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

Rains have affected South Florida all day, including Miami-Dade County.

A 7News camera captured deep water at a gas station in Aventura, at about 186th Avenue, near Dixie Highway, Monday afternoon.

Flooding in these areas caused street closures and traffic delays.

And it wasn’t just Aventura.

Heavy rain came down in Northwest Miami-Dade and Miami Shores was far from dry.

The heavy downpours started at around 9 a.m., which led to street flood advisories for several areas in Miami-Dade County, which have since expired.

Back in Aventura shoppers loaded groceries.

“It takes a long time for the puddles, for the puddles to go down,” Jessica said. “They don’t have the right way of bringing down the water.”

Apparently, pumps are there to help move the water, but it looks like it flows right back into the parking lot.

If heavy rains weren’t already a problem, the National Weather Service said residents in Miami-Dade could also experience thunderstorms later Monday afternoon.

