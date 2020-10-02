Heavy downpours bring flooding to parts of Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Heavy downpours triggered a series of weather alerts in Miami-Dade County, resulting in flooded roadways during rush hour.

7Skyforce HD captured drivers making their way down an extensively flooded LeJeune Road near Miami International Airport, Friday afternoon.

7News cameras captured floodwaters near a storm drain at the intersection of Northwest 11th Street and LeJeune Road, just after 5 p.m.

Fortunately, the floodwaters receded quickly.

7Skyforce also hovered above an SUV towing a stalled car in the area of Southwest 112th Street and 132nd Avenue in Kendall, at around 5:15 p.m.

Meteorologists said the rainy weather is expected to linger in the area throughout the weekend.

Drivers in Miami-Dade are advised to exercise caution when heading out on the road.

