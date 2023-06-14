(WSVN) - Whether you’re a tourist out on the beach or a local on the job outdoors, it’s important that everyone takes the time to cool off as the temperatures rise in South Florida.

As the sun comes up, so does the temperature.

“I think, just over time, you get used to it a little bit, but it’s pretty tough right now,” said Danny Tweedel, a runner.

“It definitely has felt hotter than the last couple of days,” said Alexander, a runner.

For the first time since 2020, and only the second time in five years, a heat advisory was issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

It’s going to feel like 105 to 108 degrees outside.

Some people chose to lean into that heat and sweat it out.

“The heat is very mild compared to the humidity,” Tweedel said.

“Definitely like for running, you have to avoid after the main morning hours because it’s really hard to be outside,” said Alexandra, a runner.

If you’re going to be outside, why not be by the water?

“Right now, I’m going to take some water to refresh,” Leonardo said.

And at construction sites, crews need to work outside to keep their projects moving.

But shade and frequent breaks are advised

“Continuously drink water and a lot of breaks if you have to work outdoors, so that way, you can cool down and go back outside,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

Sanchez said that these temperatures can be dangerous, especially for kids and pets.

He is urging parents and pet owners to try and limit their time outside as they are the most vulnerable.

“When there is the extreme heat, you can have an increase of heat exhaustion called heat stroke calls, so it’s important to know the signs,” he said. “The heat exhaustion signs, some are weakness and headaches, dehydration and then you can go into heat stroke, which can be fatal as well.”

If you see someone experiencing heat exhaustion symptoms, place a cold compress on them and get them out of the heat as soon as possible. If they continue to have symptoms, call 911.

Pet owners are also urged to keep their pets on the grass.

