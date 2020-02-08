‘Heartbreaking’: Tourists react to deadly shooting in Wynwood amid search for gunman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Business has returned to normal in Wynwood one day after a deadly shooting brought the tourist-friendly neighborhood to a standstill, as police continue their search for the person responsible.

7News cameras captured a festive crowd outside the popular Kush restaurant along North Miami Avenue, near 20th Street, Saturday evening.

According to City of Miami Police, bullets went flying in broad daylight less than two blocks away, in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 20th Street, Friday afternoon.

“I’m stunned,” said Hillary Jewula, who is visiting from Buffalo, N.Y.

When it was all over, detectives said, one man was dead and another was critically injured.

“That’s heartbreaking,” said tourists Megan Baritot.

An employee at Kush said he heard the shots.

“I was inside when I heard the shots,” he said.

When asked how many gunshots he heard, the employee replied, “I think three, three or four shots.”​

“I feel that’s crazy,” said Baritot.

7SkyForce hovered above the active crime scene as police in tactical gear were seen walking down a sidewalk with their guns drawn.

The investigation went well into Friday night, as detectives searched for any clues to help lead them to the shooter.

“You don’t think something like that is going to happen, like, on your corner, right outside your restaurant,” said Baritot.

Police have not identified the victims, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

