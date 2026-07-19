MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Argentina fans in South Florida are hoping to stay back-to-back FIFA World Cup champions.

Spain won against Argentina at the New York-New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, 1-0, to seal their second World Cup title since 2010.

Argentina fans were out in full force at the Miami Beach Bandshell, but were disappointed in the last few moments.

They can be seen leaving the establishment with sadness. Some fans were seen crying.

Argentina fans endured a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the match, as they were hopeful until the last minute, wanting to see Messi win the World Cup trophy again.

There were some lone Spanish fans in attendance, celebrating and receiving some mean looks from the Argentina fans who were leaving.

7News spoke with some fans before the epic battle.

“We’re here supporting Argentina. I’m Venezuelan but like love Argentina,” said an Argentina fan. “It’s just been a really good game. Everyone’s being really kind and just excited to see what will happen. I mean, if they win, it’s like the second time they win a World Cup. So just excited and eager and nervous. But it’s been good.”

“Honestly, he deserves to make it to the final, and I really hope he gets a second World Cup. So yeah, I mean, I love watching him play,” said another Argentina fan.

The Miami Beach Bandshell thanked everyone for attending and for showing incredible passion.

It’s not the outcome that Argentina fans wanted, but many are still very proud of their team.

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