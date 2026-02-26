MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s Cuban community is reacting to the shootout off the coast of Cuba that left four people dead and six others injured.

Wednesday afternoon’s shooting, which took place about a mile northeast of Cayo Falcones, was the main topic of conversation at Cafe Versailles in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Cuban Americans who spoke with 7News said they want answers.

“I’m just really, like, brokenhearted about what happened,” said Carlos Guillama.

“That concerns me, when people start dying out there. We’ve had too much death out there,” said Gus Garcia.

Now they’re wondering what may have transpired.

The Cuban regime claims the speedboat was carrying armed Cubans living in the U.S. who were trying to infiltrate the island and unleash terrorism.

However, some Cuban Americans said they are hesitant to believe the Cuban government’s version of events.

“We’re only listening to one side at the moment. We have to remember where the information’s coming from. Don’t trust the Cuban government,” said Garcia. “I left January 1st, 1959, when I was 5 years old, and I’ve learned not to trust. I trust government when I can question it; you can’t question a dictatorship.”

As members of Congress now call for a full investigation, some are hoping the U.S. takes action

“It’s time to move forward and get Cuba free,” said Guillama.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.