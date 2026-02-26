MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s Cuban community is reacting to the shootout off the coast of Cuba that left four people dead and six others injured, and many are questioning the Cuban government’s account of the incident.

Wednesday afternoon’s shooting, which took place about a mile northeast of Cayo Falcones, was the main topic of conversation at Cafe Versailles in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Cuban Americans who spoke with 7News said they want answers.

“I’m just really, like, brokenhearted about what happened,” said Carlos Guillama.

“This concerns me, when people start dying out there. We’ve had too much death out there,” said Gus Garcia.

Now they’re wondering what may have transpired.

“We don’t know at this point. In whichever case, there are people who have been – who are dead,” said said Ramón Saúl Sánchez, leader of the Cuban exile organization Movimiento Democracia.

The Cuban regime claims the boat was carrying armed Cubans living in the U.S. who were trying to infiltrate the island and unleash terrorism.

The Cuban government identified the six passengers who are now detained as Amijail Sánchez González, Leordan Enrique Cruz Gómez, Conrado Galindo Sariol, José Manuel Rodríguez Castelló, Cristian Ernesto Acosta Guevara and Roberto Azcorra Consuegra.

However, some Cuban Americans said they are hesitant to believe the Cuban government’s version of events and want the U.S. to take action.

“It’s time to move forward and get Cuba free,” said Guillama.

“We’re only listening to one side at the moment. We have to remember where the information’s coming from. Don’t trust the Cuban government,” said Garcia. “I left January 1st, 1959, when I was 5 years old, and I’ve learned not to trust. I trust government only when I can question it; you can’t question a dictatorship.”

Some members of the U.S. Congress have called for a full investigation into the incident.

