MIAMI (WSVN) - A hearing on whether to halt operations and construction at a migrant detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” entered its third day at a Miami courtroom on Tuesday.

Environmental groups and members of the Miccosukee Tribe allege that construction at the site is harming the surrounding environment and its wildlife.

“I have concerns about…and even just the traffic,” said State Rep. Anna Eskamani.

Critics claim it undermines billions of dollars in Everglades restoration projects.

“This is known habitat for the Florida Panther – an endangered species. Only about 200 remain in the wild. Any impact to their habitat could have devastating effects on their future. And there are water quality concerns as well. The property itself is about 96% wetlands,” said Eve Samples, Executive Director of Friends of the Everglades.

Plaintiffs said officials have failed to conduct the required environmental impact studies prior to breaking ground in June which violates the National Environmental Policy Act.

“Our case is all about an environmental impact study,” said Samples.

Last week, a federal judge sided with those concerns, halting any new construction at the site for 14 days, but the temporary order still allows the state of Florida and the Trump administration to continue operating the facility and house detainees.

“We had been seeing…moving on to the site,” said Samples.

The site has drawn plenty of passionate protests since it opened. Over the weekend, faith leaders from across the state gathered outside holding a prayer vigil for detainees inside.

The court session will likely go for a few more hours.

