MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida’s controversial migrant detention center nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz” is back in the spotlight, but this time the battle has shifted from the edge of the Everglades to a federal courtroom in downtown Miami as a hearing regarding the environmental threats the center pose is underway.

The hearing Tuesday continues to focus on a lawsuit from environmental groups and the Miccosukee tribe who argue the facility is built on sensitive wetlands, home to endangered plants and wildlife.

Critics claim it undermines billions of dollars in Everglades restoration projects.

“This is known habitat for the Florida Panther – an endangered species. Only about 200 remain in the wild. Any impact to their habitat could have devastating effects on their future. And there are water quality concerns as well. The property itself is about 96% wetlands,” said Eve Samples, Executive Director of Friends of the Everglades.

Last week, a federal judge sided with those concerns, halting any new construction at the site.

But the temporary order still allows the state of Florida and the Trump administration to continue operating the facility and house detainees.

The site has drawn plenty of passionate protests since it opened. Over the weekend, faith leaders from across the state gathered outside holding a prayer vigil for detainees inside.

The court session will likely go for a few more hours.

