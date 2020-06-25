Health officials show proper mask usage amid Miami-Dade mandates

MIAMI (WSVN) - As wearing face masks becomes mandatory in public settings throughout parts of Miami-Dade County, health officials are reminding residents that knowing how to wear the essential accessory correctly is vital to public safety.

Throughout Thursday, 7News cameras showed a mix of people wearing masks, not wearing masks and sort of wearing masks, days after multiple municipalities began to strictly enforce mandates requiring everyone to wear masks, both indoors and outdoors.

“It’s just the way we live now,” said Melanie de la Cruz, who is visiting Miami from Tampa.

“Not only am I protecting myself from other people, I’m protecting other people from myself,” said Susan Flores-Villamil, the director of clinical learning and development at Jackson Health System

Flores-Villamil said that if your mouth and nose aren’t properly covered, you’re at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

“Wearing our mask by just covering our mouth is not enough,” she said.

“You’re not wearing a mask if you’re doing that. It doesn’t make much sense,” said Miami resident Tara Notvest.

Flores-Villamil said people who wear masks that way could also be unknowingly spreading the virus.

“If I’m walking around, and I may not have any symptoms, really, every time I’m talking to you, it’s preventing my respiratory secretions that are so small we can’t see from projecting outwards,” she said,

Flores-Villamil said how you handle your mask is another key piece of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“We want to be mindful that every time we have to touch our face, we hand sanitize if I need to readjust my mask,” she said.

Experts say social distancing is still one of the most important things people can do right now, but face coverings will go a long way now that many businesses have reopened.

While there is still mixed reaction on the mandates requiring masks, those who spoke with 7News said they’re used to wearing them now.

“I just think it’s common sense now to wear a mask everywhere, I guess,” said de la Cruz.

“This is a very easy thing for everybody to do to keep everybody else safe,” said Notvest.

Thursday evening, an ordinance passed in the City of Miami approving fines for those not wearing masks.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.