MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade has issued a water quality health advisory for two South Florida beaches.

Officials said tests for water quality at Crandon Park North near Key Biscayne and South Point Drive Beach in Miami Beach showed unsafe bacteria levels.

The advisory warns against any water-related activities at these locations due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers.

The advisory will remain in place until further tests show a decrease in bacteria levels

