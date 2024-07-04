MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials issued a water quality advisory for beachgoers in parts of Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Department of Health advises people to stay out of the water at Oleta State Park in North Miami Beach, Surfside and Collins Park in Miami Beach.

Health officials said Thursday that they found elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

This advisory will remain in place until the water comes back clean.

