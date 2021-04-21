Health Foundation of South Florida launches ‘I Did It’ campaign to gauge interest in COVID-19 vaccinations

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials across South Florida are launching a new effort to encourage all residents to take their vaccine shots.

The Health Foundation of South Florida released a public service announcement showing public service workers saying they got the vaccine, and community leaders hope the rest of South Florida will do the same.

“Our most vulnerable communities and residents have been disproportionately harmed from the health and economic effects of this pandemic,” said president and CEO Loreen Chant.

Leaders from across Miami-Dade and Broward met in Miami Gardens Wednesday to officially launch the “I Did It” campaign in hopes of reviving the interest in getting vaccinated.

“We are seeking to increase confidence in the COVID vaccine, especially in the Black and Latino communities, as we witnessed hesitancy, confusion, questions and even disinformation,” Chant said.

The campaign, which is in four languages, begins as both counties see a lull in vaccination interest. So far, 40% of Miami-Dade County adults have rolled up their sleeves, as well as roughly 50% in Broward.

“We have a beautiful campaign in which people from these communities are speaking directly to those who may be still on the fence wondering, ‘They did it, so everyone else should, too,'” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“The problem is the rate of immunization is slowing down because we’ve vaccinated most people that want to be vaccinated. That doesn’t work,” said Broward County Mayor Steve Geller.

On Wednesday, the state reported roughly 2,000 new cases in South Florida, with positivity rates in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys above 5%, and the health departments reporting a slight uptick in hospitalizations.

“The vaccine is the safest and fastest way out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Sergio Segarro of Baptist Health.

“The real-world consequence of people not getting vaccinated is people dying. The real-world consequence is that we don’t get back to the normal we were used to,” said Oliver Gilbert, vice chair of the Miami-Dade Commission.

