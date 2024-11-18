FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A witness who saw the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Florida City is describing what she saw as officials continue their search for the shooter.

Antavious Scott was shot and killed over the weekend in the backyard of a Florida City apartment complex.

On Sunday, Scott’s family and friends created a small memorial in his honor.

“They need to turn themselves in. They didn’t care. They didn’t care that they shot him,” said a family member.

Victoria Miles, a witness who saw the shooting unfold, said it happened quickly.

“We was standing right there and then they started shooting. Some boy pushed the baby in the way and he got shot,” said Miles.

The shooting occurred on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. at a Florida City community off West Lucy Street.

She said the bullet holes in the wall of the apartment complex are a chilling reminder of what unfolded.

According to Miles, when the gunfire rang out, everyone began running but someone pushed “Tay-Tay” into the line of fire.

“Everybody was screaming, and my sister went over there and picked him up but he was just limp like he wasn’t moving,” she said.

Miles said the first 911 calls to police came from her and her friends.

“We heard random gunshots. We came outside to see somebody lying on the ground. We wanted to see who it was. It was the little boy,” said Miles’ friend. “He was basically out there for like, I’d say seven minutes out there, couldn’t breathe, gasping for air.”

Officers rendered aid to Scott upon their arrival and airlifted him to Florida HCA Kendall Hospital, but sadly he succumbed to his injuries.

Now, police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger as the family begins mourning the loss of their loved one.

If you have any information on this crime, call Florida City Police, Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

