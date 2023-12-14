MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man is facing serious charges one day after police officers serving a narcotics search warrant at his home uncovered what they described as an organized retail theft ring.

Miami Police arrested 59-year-old Leonardo Ruiz on charges of cocaine trafficking, money laundering and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other offenses.

City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales spoke with reporters Wednesday evening.

“We’re glad that he’s off the streets,” he said.

Ruiz’s arrest followed the execution of the search warrant at his home in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 14th Street.

The investigation revealed that Ruiz was not only involved in drug-related activities, but was also the ringleader in an organized retail theft ring.

“He set up his own little store here,” Morales said.

Chief Morales said that hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property — including drills, impact windows and a large quantity of liquor — were found during the operation.

Video recorded by Miami Police on Thursday showed the stolen merchandise set up on tables at the department headquarters.

Police said each item has its own story and belongs somewhere else other than the police impound unit.

Police said Ruiz would allegedly exchanged drugs for stolen items. The stolen merchandise originated from various retailers, including CVS, T.J. Maxx, Home Depot, and more.

On Thursday, police invited representatives from retail stores across the city and county to come to the impound unit to see if any of these items belong to them.

“This is an organized retail theft ring that impacted all of us by driving up prices,” said Morales

It was because of the drugs that Ruiz was taken into custody. According to the report, undercover agents from Miami Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration purchased just under a gram of cocaine from Ruiz using Miami Police money on Nov. 30. On Wednesday, they arrested him at his home.

Investigators estimated that the recovered items amount to close to a million dollars in value.

Thursday afternoon, Ruiz appeared in a wheelchair before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Miguel M. de la O. The judge went through his various charges and gave him bond on several of them. However, one charge has no bond, so Ruiz is staying locked up behind bars for now.

“We are conferring with the State Attorney and even the U.S. Attorney to make sure that he is charged to the fullest extent of the law,” said Morales

