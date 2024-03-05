CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A University of Miami student was struck and killed while he was traveling to campus in Coral Gables, officials said.

Coral Gables Police confirmed that Daniel “Danny” Bishop was killed in a crash where he was riding a scooter in the area of LeJeune Road and Altara Ave, Monday morning.

In an email to students, the University of Miami said that Bishop was a senior majoring in Mathematics and Psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences.

“Danny was a consummate student leader who had an incredible enthusiasm for his many involvements, including President’s 100, Orientation Leader staff, and chair of Hurricane Productions, one of the largest student organizations at UM,” the email said. “Originally from Coral Springs, he left a significant legacy. Danny was a role model, investing in what he loved and working hard to create a caring ‘Cane community.”

Bishop attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland from 2016-2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

UM officials said in the email that Bishop was on the President’s Honor Roll nearly every semester and was set to begin his post-graduate career at Gulliver Preparatory in the fall to teach mathematics.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.

